Feds Can Use Co-Conspirator Racketeering Info In FIFA Trial

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday said prosecutors accusing three former South American soccer officials of taking part in a wide-ranging FIFA corruption conspiracy will be allowed to admit evidence pertaining to racketeering by their alleged co-conspirators at trial, saying it is relevant and not prejudicial to the case.



U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen granted the U.S. government’s motion to admit the evidence in the case of Juan Angel Napout, Jose Maria Marin and Manuel Burga, the only three defendants who did not plead guilty...

