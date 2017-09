Ford Beats Class Action Over Defective Vehicle Buybacks

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday beat a proposed class action claiming it improperly deducted certain charges when it bought back defective vehicles, with a California federal judge ruling that the deductions were part of settlements and that such agreements can’t be partially enforced.



Named plaintiffs Michael J. Sansoe and Eric Frazer claimed that Ford violated the Song-Beverly Act by deducting repair costs for abnormal wear and tear from the amount the company paid the men to buy back their allegedly defective trucks, but U.S. District Judge...

