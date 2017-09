Loeb & Loeb Beats 'Classic Hot Potato' DQ Bid

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP didn’t drop former client Howard Hughes Corp. like a “hot potato,” according to a ruling Thursday by a California federal judge who found the firm’s work for the property developer ended a year before Loeb took on another client that sued HHC.



Loeb is representing Regal Cinemas Inc. in a breach of contract and intentional misrepresentation suit accusing HHC of a “bait and switch” over two movie theater leases, court papers show.



HHC had argued Loeb dropped it as a client just...

