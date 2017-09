Google Hit With Class Action Saying It Paid Women Less

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Three female former Google employees filed a pay equity class action against the tech giant in California state court Thursday, eight months after the U.S. Department of Labor sued the company seeking data showing how much it pays its workers.



The workers allege Google violates the California Equal Pay Act and other state laws by starting women at lower salaries than men, keeping them in lower-paying job tracks and promoting them less often. (AP) The workers allege Google violates the California Equal Pay Act and other...

