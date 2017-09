LA’s $52M Settlement Over 'Disguised' Electricity Tax OK’d

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A putative class action alleging the city of Los Angeles illegally imposed an 8 percent tax on residents’ electricity bills disguised as a surcharge neared a close on Thursday when a California judge preliminarily approved a deal ending the surcharge and providing $52 million for refunds.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ann I. Jones signed off on the agreement Thursday with little discussion in court over its terms. According to court documents, the settlement class consists of people and entities holding approximately 1,473,137 service agreements with...

To view the full article, register now.