Ill. Firm Wants Cut Of Suit It Didn't Work On, Ex-Client Says

Law360, Chicago (September 15, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Patent law firm Niro Law Group LLC was sued in New York federal court Thursday by one of its former clients over claims the firm tried to collect a portion of a settlement the client reached in a separate suit that the firm had nothing to do with.



Chicago-based Niro Law and its two attorneys, father and son William and Christopher Niro, told its client ProFoot Inc. it was owed more than a third of any proceeds the foot care company received through its settlement with...

To view the full article, register now.