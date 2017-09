Mortgage Lenders' False Claims Loss Blows Up To $298M

Law360, San Francisco (September 15, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday hit two mortgage brokers and their CEO with treble damages and maximum civil penalties for defrauding millions of dollars from the government by submitting fraudulent insurance claims after it took on risky loans, goosing a $93 million verdict to $298 million.



U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. found that the damages the government suffered were considerable and were “the foreseeable consequence” of the companies’ fraudulent conduct. Therefore, the U.S. is entitled to treble damages and the maximum civil penalties...

