Stanford Ponzi Scheme Receiver Battles Ex-GC For Records

Law360, Miami (September 18, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The receiver unwinding Robert Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to force Stanford's former general counsel to show why he hasn't produced requested documents regarding his bank accounts and properties in Texas and Florida in the receiver's clawback suit targeting Stanford's legal advisers.



Ralph S. Janvey, the receiver for Stanford International Bank Ltd., says Pablo Mauricio Alvarado, a partner at SMPS Legal who splits his time between Miami and Bogota, Colombia, has failed to comply with the court's order granting...

