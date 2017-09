Walmart Must Pay Class Attys $15M After Wage Trial

Law360, San Francisco (September 15, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered Walmart on Thursday to pay $15 million in fees to class attorneys who won a $60.8 million jury verdict against the retail giant for its failure to pay truckers all owed wages, rejecting class counsel’s original $20 million fee request after Walmart argued their calculations had been “jerry-rigged.”



U.S. District Judge Susan Illston found that 25 percent — or $15 million — of the $60 million common fund Wal-Mart Stores Inc. must pay is a reasonable percentage for fees instead of...

