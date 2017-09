3rd Circ. Ends Union Pacific Employee's Pension Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Friday rejected a former Union Pacific employee's challenge to the calculation of his retirement payout, saying plan administrators should receive deference when interpreting ambiguous pension plan terms.



In a precedential opinion, the majority affirmed a lower court decision not to overturn a plan administrator's interpretation of the pension plan terms of John Dowling, a former Union Pacific Corp. worker who had been on disability leave and argued his benefits had been calculated at a too-low rate.



"In such circumstances, we...

To view the full article, register now.