Shutterfly Must Face Face-Scan Privacy Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday refused to nix a putative class action accusing Shutterfly Inc. of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing face geometry scans, ruling that the statute covers data derived from photos and doesn't require consumers to allege actual damages.



The 19-page ruling handed down by U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall stems from Shutterfly's February motion to dismiss the suit. The claims were lodged by Alejandro Monroy, who alleges the online photo publisher used a photo that...

