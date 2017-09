Man Gets 3 Years For $2.7M Home Equity-Loan Scheme

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday sentenced an Atlanta man to a below-guidelines three years in prison for running a home equity-loan scheme that prosecutors believe caused 51 foreclosures and $2.7 million in losses.



Thomas Scott Brown, of Atlanta, was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton. Brown pled guilty in June to one count of bank fraud and one count of false statement to a financial institution.



In 2006 and 2007, Brown developed a...

