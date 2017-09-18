Expert Analysis

Failure To Show Personal Jurisdiction In 'Show Me' State

By Steven Boranian September 18, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT) -- “I am from Missouri. You have got to show me.” That quote attributed to Congressman Willard Duncan Vandiver in 1899 is reputedly the source of Missouri’s unofficial nickname, the “Show Me” state. Or maybe it isn’t.

Whatever the slogan’s origin, a federal judge in Missouri recently said “show me” when 83 plaintiffs from 30 different states claimed personal jurisdiction in Missouri over a New Jersey-based talcum powder manufacturer. These litigation tourists predictably could not meet the challenge, resulting in their claims being dismissed and the federal...
