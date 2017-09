Firm Loses Bid To Block Sanction Of Emails To Uber Drivers

Law360, San Francisco (September 19, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a request to stop a California federal judge from sending out notice of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC’s allegedly improper communications with a class of Uber drivers who say they’ve been misclassified as independent contractors, hours after a brief claimed Uber was using confidentiality and sanctions as its “newest litigation tactic.”



The court said it would hear the firm's appeal, but wouldn’t stay U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen’s order sanctioning Lichten & Liss-Riordan for violating a stipulated protective order by emailing members...

