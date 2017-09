Ford Asks 9th Circ. Not To Revive Power Steering Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. on Friday urged the Ninth Circuit not to revive a proposed class action over alleged power steering defects, saying recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent bars the consumers from letting Ford win the case in order to appeal the lower court’s class certification denial.



Ford Focus and Fusion drivers sued the automaker in 2014, claiming there were design defects in their vehicles’ power steering systems that caused the cars to lose power. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh refused to certify their three proposed...

