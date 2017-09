Menendez Friend Blocked Access To Flight Data, Witness Says

Law360, Newark (September 18, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The son-in-law of a Florida ophthalmologist accused of bribing Sen. Bob Menendez with rides aboard his private jet requested that the Federal Aviation Administration block certain public access to the plane's flight data in the hours after FBI agents raided the physician's offices, according to testimony Monday at the doctor's and senator's trial.



In a 12:07 a.m. email on Jan. 31, 2013, eye doctor Salomon Melgen's son-in-law, Eduardo Rodriguez, asked the FAA to not share data on future flights with third-party vendors that make such information...

