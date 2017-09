NCAA Concussion Class Blasts $6M Fee Request

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A class of student-athletes in multidistrict litigation against the NCAA over head injuries blasted a fee request from attorneys for the lead objector to their $75 million settlement on Friday, telling an Illinois federal court that the changes secured aren’t worth the $6 million the attorneys want.



The class filed a response to the fee request made in January by Edelson PC, which represents lead objector and former San Diego State football player Anthony Nichols. The student-athletes argued that Nichols claims to have added $50 million...

