Dodge Owners Slam Sanctions Bid In Clutch Defect Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Dodge Dart owners alleging clutch defects fired back at Fiat Chrysler’s bid to have them sanctioned, telling a California federal judge on Friday that the automaker’s request comes too late and that they didn’t allow key evidence to be discarded as junk.



The plaintiffs slammed Fiat Chrysler’s recent motion for sanctions, saying that the automaker knew for many months about the repairs that some of the plaintiffs had made to their cars and that the relevant allegedly defective parts were thrown out...

