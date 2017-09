Ga. Landowners Take Transco Pipeline Fight To 11th Circ.

Law360, Miami (September 20, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A group of Georgia landowners is asking an Eleventh Circuit panel Thursday to reverse a decision allowing Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. to access their land to build a pipeline without paying compensation upfront, in a case that could help shape the legal landscape of natural gas pipeline disputes.



The property owners want the appeals court to reverse an order granting Transco, a unit of Williams Partners LP, a preliminary injunction allowing it to post a surety bond in lieu of cash before obtaining access to...

