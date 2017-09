Fla. Pharmacist, Staffer Convicted For $30M Tricare Fraud

Law360, Nashville (September 18, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has convicted a pharmacy owner and his “right-hand man” of bilking Tricare and a federal employee benefit scheme out of more than $30 million through a conspiracy to fulfill unnecessary prescriptions, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.



Serge Francois and Patrick Tonge were both found guilty by a federal jury on Sep. 5 of multiple health care fraud, conspiracy, kickback and money laundering offenses, with Francois also being found guilty of charges of drug misbranding and making false statements, according to...

