Pharmacy Solely Liable For Meningitis Outbreak, Clinic Says

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Maryland surgical center’s role in a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak is superseded by that of the pharmacy that made the tainted products, Box Hill Surgery Center LLC told a Massachusetts federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation Monday.



Box Hill urged the court to grant summary judgment in the litigation, which is headed for a late October bellwether trial, saying that the liability belongs to New England Compounding Center Inc. and its former owner and head pharmacist Barry Cadden. Cadden has been convicted of criminal racketeering and...

