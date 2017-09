TGI Friday's Cuts $19.1M Deal To End Wage Action

Law360, San Francisco (September 19, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a putative class of 28,800 TGI Friday’s tipped workers have struck a $19.1 million settlement with the restaurant chain and its former owners that would resolve claims alleging they violated multiple state and federal wage statutes, according to court documents filed in New York federal court.



In a Friday memo in support of a proposed settlement, the workers’ attorneys said they plan to ask the court to award attorneys’ fees that amount to one-third of the settlement, or $6.36 million, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket...

