Fox Says Contributor Can't Sue Over 'Pre-Approved' Quotes

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Fox News contributor can’t bring a defamation suit against the company based on quotes he pre-approved and repeated himself on other shows, Fox told a New York federal court Monday in hopes of dismissing a suit related to a now-retracted article about the killing of a Democratic National Committee aide.



In a joint motion to dismiss, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and investigative journalist Malia Zimmerman said contributor Rod Wheeler had been given a copy of the article before publication and cleared it, and he made...

