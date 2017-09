NJ Casino Property Owner Sues To Block Strip Club

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The owner of a planned Hard Rock Hotel & Casino filed a lawsuit on Monday in New Jersey federal court, seeking to stop a strip club from reopening its former outpost on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, property, arguing that the enterprise defaulted on its now-expired lease.



The complaint by Boardwalk 1000 LLC, which owns the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino, seeks a declaration that Scores Gentlemen’s Club’s lease is invalid so the Hard Rock venue can proceed with its planned 2018 opening “without...

