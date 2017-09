Canada Won't Back Down From Boeing-Bombardier Dispute

Law360, Nashville (September 19, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Canada will continue to push back against Boeing’s trade dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier even if Boeing wins a related dispute, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, a day after threatening to cut off business with Boeing unless it drops its complaint.



Even if the U.S. International Trade Commission or U.S. Department of Commerce rule in favor of the Boeing Co. over its claims that Bombardier Inc. had unlawfully dumped airplanes on the U.S. market at below cost price, Canada will continue to push Bombardier’s...

