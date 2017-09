NY Atty Takes Plea Deal Amid Claim He Threatened Witness

Law360, San Francisco (September 19, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- After testing positive for cocaine and allegedly threatening a witness, a New York attorney reached a plea deal in the middle of his California federal jury trial Tuesday, agreeing to a 56-month sentence and admitting he forged documents to inflate damages in a $20 million contract suit and then lied to a federal judge.



Joel Zweig had been charged with 12 criminal counts, including wire fraud, obstruction of justice and perjury, and faced up to 20 years in prison for his conduct in underlying litigation, in...

