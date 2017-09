Ex-Atty Says No Conspiracy To Falsify Asylum Apps

Law360, Chicago (September 19, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago immigration attorney asked the Seventh Circuit to throw out his conviction for conspiring to submit false asylum applications for his clients Tuesday, arguing that the government failed to show how the plot had a single, unifying goal.



Counsel for attorney Robert DeKelaita told the appellate panel during oral arguments that prosecutors couldn’t prove that DeKelaita conspired with his clients to get them citizenship or permanent residency because he never discussed anything other than asylum with them. Without including the citizenship applications in the...

