State AGs Widen Probe Into Opioid Makers, Distributors

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An investigation into the nationwide opioid epidemic by a coalition of dozens of bipartisan state attorneys general has been expanded to include manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Janssen, Teva, Endo and Allergan and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, according to a Tuesday announcement from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.



Healey revealed the broadening of a probe focused on the legality of opioids marketing and sales tactics at a press conference in Boston, during which she was joined by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Taunton Mayor Tom...

