Veon Must Face Investor Class Action, With Some Limits

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ruled that European telecommunications company Veon Ltd., which admitted to paying bribes in Uzbekistan, can’t escape a proposed class action for failing to disclose its crimes to investors, finding that the suit was “in large part” strong enough to survive dismissal.



Veon, formerly known as VimpelCom, was sued by investors after it disclosed that it was being investigated by authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice, for paying bribes to the daughter of Uzbekistan’s then-leader so it could do...

