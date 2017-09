SF Judge Blasts Barbizon Attys Over Interview Tactics

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco judge on Monday blasted lawyers representing a Barbizon teen modeling company and a talent business for deceiving interviewees into providing “feedback” on their experiences without being clear that the companies face a proposed class action where the interviewees may be plaintiffs.



In an injunction order, Superior Court Judge Curtis E.A. Karnow in San Francisco took aim at tactics employed by lawyers for International Performing Arts Academy LLC and a Barbizon modeling school franchise over interviews they conducted in which Barbizon clients were not...

