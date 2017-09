DC Councilman’s Estate Settles Out Of Bid-Rigging Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 20, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The estate of a former Washington, D.C., councilman and the construction company that won the contract for a Washington-area subway rail station have settled out of a rival’s $100 million suit alleging that they conspired with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to rig bids for the project, according to a motion in D.C. federal court on Tuesday.



If granted, the joint motion to dismiss would leave WMATA as the only remaining defendant in the suit, in which Banneker Ventures LLC claims Councilman Jim Graham, who...

To view the full article, register now.