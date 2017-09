9th Circ. Upholds Amazon's Win In List-Price Class Action

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday affirmed a lower court’s use of Washington law when it dismissed an Amazon shopper’s putative class action over alleged inflation of comparative discounts, rejecting the shopper’s argument that California law is substantially different.



In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel shot down California shopper Allen Wiseley’s attempt to avoid arbitration, ruling that Amazon's agreement and arbitration provision were presented in a way that was fair to consumers under either state’s laws.



In California, the elements that determine the fairness of legal...

