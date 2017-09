Armored Vehicle Co. Exec Says Feds Hid Docs In Fraud Case

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT) -- An armored vehicle company executive accused of criminal fraud related to a $6.3 million government contract asked a Virginia federal judge Tuesday to disqualify evidence provided by the company's former president, saying he improperly withheld from discovery his email correspondence with an FBI agent.



Prosecutors misled Armet Armored Vehicles owner William R. Whyte about the existence of evidence related to allegations the company defrauded the government on a contract for 32 armored gun trucks, according to a motion filed by Whyte demanding Senior U.S. District Judge...

