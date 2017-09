KBC, Motley Rice To Lead Cloud Computing Co. Investor Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave European investment firm KBC Asset Management NV and its lawyers at Motley Rice LLC the green light on Tuesday to lead a proposed securities fraud class action against cloud computing company Rackspace Hosting Inc.



KBC said it lost over $3.9 million based on the web hosting company's alleged misconduct, far more than the only other investor who sought to lead the class, the City of Warwick Municipal Employees' Pension Fund. The Warwick fund dropped its bid to lead the class...

To view the full article, register now.