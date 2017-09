Caffeine Expert Details Coffee Craving In Prop 65 Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit suing Starbucks, Keurig and other big-name coffee retailers to force them to warn consumers about carcinogens in their products called an addiction expert to testify in California court on Tuesday about the negative withdrawal effects that keep hooked coffee drinkers coming back for more.



The Council for Education and Research on Toxics accuses the coffee sellers of violating a state law, Proposition 65, that requires businesses to provide a warning when they expose individuals to a chemical that causes cancer — in this case,...

