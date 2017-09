FBI Agent Says Menendez Did Not Disclose Doctor's Gifts

Law360, Newark (September 20, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez did not report the private jet rides and other gifts provided to him by a Florida ophthalmologist on annual financial disclosure forms as part of what prosecutors say was an effort to conceal their bribery scheme, according to testimony Wednesday at the senator's and doctor's trial.



Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, received those items from eye doctor Salomon Melgen in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010, but on financial disclosure forms covering those years, the senator said he had not obtained any reportable gifts,...

