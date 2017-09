The Road To Cox's 10th Circ. Win In Set-Top Box Tying Case

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 20, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the defeat of a $6.3 million verdict against Cox Communications Inc. in litigation accusing the company of tying its premium cable services to rentals of its set-top boxes, the latest development in a serpentine proceeding that has stretched longer than eight years.



In its split decision, the appeals court upheld a November 2015 ruling by U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron, who overturned the verdict on the grounds that the Cox subscribers who brought the suit did not show that the...

To view the full article, register now.