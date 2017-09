Tribal Boss Got Stark Warning Over Loan Empire, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A witness cried on Wednesday as she told the Manhattan jury hearing criminal charges against racer Scott Tucker and lawyer Timothy Muir that she warned her former boss, a Miami tribe entrepreneur, that getting too close to Tucker and Muir's $2 billion payday loan empire could land him in prison.



Defendants Timothy Muir, left wearing suit, and Scott Tucker, right wearing suit, leave Manhattan federal court Wednesday (Law360 | Pete Brush) Cari Williams, a real estate agent with longtime social and professional ties to the Oklahoma...

