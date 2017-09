Confusion Over Twins Leads To FCRA Suit Against Avis

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A case of mistaken identity cost a woman a job at car rental company Avis after a background check turned up an “extensive criminal history” that actually belonged to her twin brother, according to a Fair Credit Reporting Act proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court.



Denise L. Watkins said in her complaint that Avis Budget Group Inc. violated the FCRA by failing to provide a stand-alone disclosure of its intent to look into her background and failing to provide her with a copy of...

