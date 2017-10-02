Expert Analysis

Univ. Section 403(b) Retirement Plans: Litigation Update

By Michael Graham and Charles Stevens October 2, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT) -- Over the past decade, private employers have been deluged with class action litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, which has challenged whether the administrative fees charged to participants’ accounts in defined contribution retirement plans, such as their 401(k) plans, were excessive. Several of these cases have resulted in a number of large settlements — some greater than $50 million. About a year ago, the law firm responsible for many of the ERISA 401(k) excessive fee class actions — Schlichter Bogard & Denton — turned its attention to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular