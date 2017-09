Ex-Raytheon Engineer's Wrongful Termination Heads To Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 20, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A former engineer for Raytheon Co. told a California federal jury Wednesday that the defense contractor fired him from his six-figure job as retaliation for blowing the whistle about alleged "timecard fraud" on government jobs.



Joo Lee, who worked at Raytheon for almost 20 years before he was fired in June 2015, claims he was wrongfully terminated after complaining to an ethics manager that supervisors were refusing to compensate employees for working as many as 60 or 70 hours per week because of government contract restrictions...

