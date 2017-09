Moscow Mall Investor Wins Asset Fight In $93M Award Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ordered a former Russian lawmaker to turn over assets held in an offshore trust to a former business partner trying to collect a $93 million award against him, finding that the court has jurisdiction over the account.



U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real ordered Ashot Yegiazaryan to give the assets to Vitaly Ivanovich Smagin, his ex-partner, after finding that there was good cause to show the offshore trust was controlled by Yegiazaryan and contained the proceeds from a $188 million...

