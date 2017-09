Delta Settles Fraud, TM Suit With Travel Website

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Delta Airlines and a travel website accused of duping customers into believing it was a representative for the airline asked a New Jersey federal judge Thursday to sign off on a permanent injunction that would prevent the website from using Delta trademarks.



In addition to the ban on the use of the airline’s marks, the proposed consent agreement between Delta and Explorer Travel Consultants Inc., which runs Triposaver.com would bar the website and its owner Hiren Trivedi from selling or marketing any Delta products or services...

To view the full article, register now.