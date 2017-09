SEC Takes Walk In Businesses' Shoes With Database Hack

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission provided companies with a crash course in what to do — and what not to do — when it recently revealed that its electronic public document filing system had been hacked last year.



SEC Chairman Jay Clayton announced on Wednesday that the 2016 cyberattack potentially exposed securities data that could have led to the theft of investor dollars through insider training.



The revelation left lingering questions about whether the SEC before the attack exercised the same level of data security...

