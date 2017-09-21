AGA Calls For Unity With Native Group On Sports Betting Ban

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The American Gaming Association on Thursday asked members of the National Indian Gaming Association to continue working alongside the AGA in its efforts to get the federal prohibition on sports gambling lifted.



Speaking at NIGA’s midyear conference in Phoenix, AGA’s senior vice president of public affairs, Sara Slane, said that the two groups have been working together to overturn the ban and that cooperation with native groups will continue to be a priority as the initiative moves ahead.



“Working with NIGA and the tribal community is...

To view the full article, register now.