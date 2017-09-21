AGA Calls For Unity With Native Group On Sports Betting Ban
Speaking at NIGA’s midyear conference in Phoenix, AGA’s senior vice president of public affairs, Sara Slane, said that the two groups have been working together to overturn the ban and that cooperation with native groups will continue to be a priority as the initiative moves ahead.
“Working with NIGA and the tribal community is...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login