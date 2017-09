Olympian Urges 2nd Circ. To Rethink NBC Royalty Row Ruling

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Olympic gold medalist Oksana Baiul on Thursday urged the Second Circuit to reconsider a decision affirming judgment for NBC in her royalty suit over a 1994 TV special, arguing that the ruling runs afoul of precedent from the appeals court itself and the U.S. Supreme Court.



The 1994 Olympic figure skating champion said that the appellate panel failed to address a number of arguments she made in her briefing, namely over preemption of her state law claims, whether amending her claims allowed her to withdraw her...

To view the full article, register now.