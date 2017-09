Real Estate Rumors: Flushing Project, TH Real Estate, CIM

Law360, Minneapolis (September 26, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Developer Hong Qin Jiang has sold a Flushing, New York, condo project out of bankruptcy for $25 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 142-28 38th Ave. and the buyer is a private investor, Real Deal said. The sale includes 22 residential condos, five additional nonresidential condo units and 47 parking spaces, according to the report.



TH Real Estate is putting an Evanston, Illinois, apartment tower up for sale and could fetch north of $140 million for the building, Crain's Chicago Business...

