Ex-Attys Ask For Way To Get Paid In $350M EB-5 Fraud Case

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Former attorneys for embattled Jay Peak ski resort owner Ariel Quiros asked a Florida federal judge Friday to modify an asset freeze in the $350 million EB-5 visa fraud suit against their ex-client to allow them to be paid.



Leon Cosgrove LLC and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP filed a motion to modify the freeze to allow them to receive up to $1 million in insurance payments after they said they reached an agreement on the issue with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the...

To view the full article, register now.