TGI Friday's Must Rework $19.1M Wage Deal, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday rejected a proposed $19.1 million settlement between a putative class of 28,800 TGI Friday's tipped workers and the restaurant chain, saying it contains confidentiality and release provisions that could not “pass muster.”



U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied a request to approve the proposed settlement that was drafted to resolve a nationwide putative class action brought by more than a dozen lead plaintiffs, alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and claims brought under the labor or unfair...

