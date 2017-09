Facebook Drops Nonvoting Stock Plan, Trial Is Canceled

Law360, Wilmington (September 22, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Facebook dropped its plans Friday to create a nonvoting class of stock that would have allowed CEO Mark Zuckerberg to retain control of the company while divesting 99 percent of his stake to charity, an about-face that scotched a Delaware Chancery Court trial scheduled for next week.



With the news of Facebook's move, the trial over a shareholders' challenge to the reclassification, scheduled to begin Tuesday, was canceled.

